peshawar - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Science and Information Technology (S&IT) Atif Khan while addressing the opening ceremony of several digital skills and economic initiatives regarding the Information Technology (IT) Sector on Tuesday said the modern world is fast transforming towards digitalization and the future is of digital development and economy. “Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has embarked on IT flagship projects worth billions of rupees including e-governance, citizen facilitation centres, the establishment of special technology zones and imparting IT training to one hundred thousand youth of the province with aim to equip them with latest digital skills for jobs of the future”, said the minister. The event was attended by Minister for Finance & Health Taimur Jhagra, women members of the provincial assembly, academia, government officials and others in large numbers.