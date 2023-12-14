261,723 repatriated via 3 KP border points to Afghanistan

PESHAWAR - The repatriation of Afghan refugees has persisted through three border points in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, facilitating the return of 261,723 individuals by December 12, 2023.
According to the KP Home Department, the bulk of returns, accounting for 257,402 individuals, transpired via the Torkham border. Additionally, 3,622 people returned through Angor Ada in South Waziristan, while 698 traversed the Kharlachi route in the Kurram tribal district.
Deputy Commissioner surveys indicate the presence of 738 illegal foreigners awaiting deportation. These individuals are distributed across various regions: 233 in Haripur, 144 in Khyber, 86 in Malakand, 85 in Kurram, 77 in Peshawar, 35 in Lower Chitral, and 19 in Nowshera, with imminent deportation measures underway.
Moreover, 6,294 illegal immigrants have already been deported via Torkham and other border points in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.