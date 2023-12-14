Thursday, December 14, 2023
261,723 repatriated via 3 KP border points to Afghanistan

December 14, 2023
PESHAWAR  -  The repatria­tion of Afghan refugees has per­sisted through three border points in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, facilitat­ing the return of 261,723 individ­uals by December 12, 2023.

According to the KP Home De­partment, the bulk of returns, ac­counting for 257,402 individu­als, transpired via the Torkham border. Additionally, 3,622 peo­ple returned through Angor Ada in South Waziristan, while 698 traversed the Kharlachi route in the Kurram tribal district.

Deputy Commissioner surveys indicate the presence of 738 ille­gal foreigners awaiting deporta­tion. These individuals are distrib­uted across various regions: 233 in Haripur, 144 in Khyber, 86 in Malakand, 85 in Kurram, 77 in Pe­shawar, 35 in Lower Chitral, and 19 in Nowshera, with imminent deportation measures underway.

Moreover, 6,294 illegal immi­grants have already been deport­ed via Torkham and other border points in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Inflation rate in Pakistan to improve, hopes ADB

