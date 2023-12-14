Thursday, December 14, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

27 Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrikes in southern Gaza Strip

27 Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrikes in southern Gaza Strip
Anadolu
2:59 PM | December 14, 2023
International

At least 27 Palestinians were killed early Thursday in Israeli airstrikes in southern Gaza Strip, the Palestinian news agency Wafa reported.

The Israeli army carried out airstrikes on wide areas in northern and southern Gaza Strip, particularly targeting the cities of Khan Younis and Rafah, the agency cited local sources as saying.

The military artillery also shelled the neighborhoods of Al-Daraj and Al-Tuffah in the east of Gaza City, as well as the town of Jabalia in the northern part of the enclave, the agency added.

Israel has bombarded the Gaza Strip from the air and land, imposed a siege and mounted a ground offensive in retaliation for a cross-border attack by Hamas on Oct. 7.

At least 18,608 Palestinians have been killed and 50,594 injured in the Israeli onslaught since then, according to Gaza’s health authorities.

Process of receiving applications for next year's Hajj underway

The Israeli death toll in the Hamas attack stood at 1,200, while around 139 hostages remained in captivity, according to official figures.

Tags:

Anadolu

International

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-14/Lahore/epaper_img_1702535318.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023