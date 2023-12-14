3-day training for returning officers begins in KP

PESHAWAR - After the appointment of re­turning officers for gen­eral elections, three-day training had been initi­ated at divisional level in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday.

The Election Commis­sion has completed the arrangements for the training, says a press re­lease of the Provincial Election Commission.

The senior officers of the Election Commis­sion are giving training to all district returning officers and returning of­ficers. These officers are being given training on election process, election rules and other adminis­trative matters related to elections.

One-day training has been arranged and as many as 36 district re­turning officers will be trained. The training will continue till December 15.

A total of 160 return­ing officers of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are being trained.