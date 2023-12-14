3-day training for returning officers begins in KP

PESHAWAR - After the appointment of returning officers for general elections, three-day training had been initiated at divisional level in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday.
The Election Commission has completed the arrangements for the training, says a press release of the Provincial Election Commission.
The senior officers of the Election Commission are giving training to all district returning officers and returning officers. These officers are being given training on election process, election rules and other administrative matters related to elections.
One-day training has been arranged and as many as 36 district returning officers will be trained. The training will continue till December 15.
A total of 160 returning officers of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are being trained.