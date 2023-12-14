Thursday, December 14, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

3-day training for returning officers begins in KP

APP
December 14, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

PESHAWAR  -   After the appointment of re­turning officers for gen­eral elections, three-day training had been initi­ated at divisional level in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday. 

The Election Commis­sion has completed the arrangements for the training, says a press re­lease of the Provincial Election Commission. 

The senior officers of the Election Commis­sion are giving training to all district returning officers and returning of­ficers. These officers are being given training on election process, election rules and other adminis­trative matters related to elections.

One-day training has been arranged and as many as 36 district re­turning officers will be trained. The training will continue till December 15. 

A total of 160 return­ing officers of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are being trained.

Pakistan, Turkiye agree to boost defence sector coop

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-13/Lahore/epaper_img_1702449446.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023