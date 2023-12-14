Achakzai asks Afghan regime to clear its position on terror attacks in Pakistan

QUETTA - Balochistan Caretaker Information Minister Jan Achakzai on Wednesday pointed out the dubious role of the Afghan administration and called for a clear stance and position about the recent ghastly terror attacks in Dera Ismail Khan.

“Martyrs are our heroes and Pakistan will avenge every drop of blood of its martyred soldiers,” he vowed while addressing a press conference here at Quetta Press Club. The caretaker minister termed the incident as 9/11 carried out in Pakistan and said the administration of the Taliban government in Afghanistan is directly responsible for terror attacks in Pakistan. They must clarify their position on previous day’s act of terrorism, he said. He deplored that the Taliban are tarnishing their image in the world with their irresponsible attitude.

At least 23 security forces personnel embraced martyrdom and 30 troops were wounded after militants stormed a compound used by the military in Dera Ismail Khan’s Daraban area, in the early hours of Tuesday.