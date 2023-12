Admission date of KU’s BS-I & III year morning program extended till Dec 15

KARACHI - The form submission date for Open Merit Based Admissions in BS First and Third Year Morning Program of University of Karachi has been extended. The In-charge Directorate of Admissions, University of Karachi, Dr Saima Akhtar said on Wednesday that the date to submit forms for admissions based on open merit in BS first year and third year morning program has been extended for two days. The interested students can submit the online admission forms till December 15, 2023. Students may also visit www.uokadmission.edu.pk to get information including online admission form and prospectus.