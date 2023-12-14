AI empower

I am writing to highlight the significant potential of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in education, especially in developing countries like Pakistan.
In recent years, remarkable advancements in AI technology have emerged, offering solutions to educational challenges in developing nations. AI’s capacity to personalise learning experiences is particularly noteworthy. In the current era, it caters to individual students, providing tailored instructions and pacing to optimise learning outcomes.
A persistent issue in developing countries is the limited access to quality education. AI addresses this by providing online platforms that can reach remote locations, substantially expanding the pool of potential students receiving quality education. This is particularly crucial in countries like Pakistan, where geographical barriers often impede access to education. Moreover, AI contributes to skill development solutions, potentially increasing employment rates and boosting economic growth in Pakistan and other developing nations.
AI introduces interactive tools that promote remote learning, fostering a robust educational environment beyond traditional classrooms. This integration of remote learning enables Pakistan to provide education even in unforeseen circumstances.
The incorporation of AI in education systems holds immense potential for developing countries. Policymakers, educators, and IT professionals in Pakistan must collaborate to harness AI’s full potential, building a more promising and accessible future for education in our nation.
ALISHBA ABDUL HUSSAIN,
Karachi.