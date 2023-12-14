ANF busts inter-provincial drug-trafficking gang; arrests 9 including 4 women

Rawalpindi-Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting an operation in Kot Moman managed to bust a drug-trafficking gang and arrested nine accused including four women besides recovering 1023 kg drugs.

According to an ANF Headquarters spokesman, ANF while conducting an operation in Kot Momin netted nine smugglers, members of an inter-provincial gang which was allegedly involved in drug smuggling through women in different cities of Punjab. During the operation, total 1023 kg drugs were recovered from their possession.

He informed that ANF team stopped three vehicles near Kot Momin and recovered total 703 kg hashish from the vehicles. During the investigation, the accused revealed the presence of drugs in a house located in Kot Momin.

On pointation of the accused, the ANF team raided the house and recovered 398 kg opium while four women were also rounded up during the operation.

The accused used to smuggle drugs from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and store them in a rented house in Kot Momin. The drugs were supplied to different districts of Punjab.