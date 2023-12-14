Thursday, December 14, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

APHC-AJK draws UN attention towards India’s onslaught on Kashmiris’ identity

APHC-AJK draws UN attention towards India’s onslaught on Kashmiris’ identity
Agencies
December 14, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD  -  The All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir (APHC-AJK) chapter has drawn the attention of the United Nations Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, and permanent member states towards the Indian Supreme Court’s verdict that validated the Indian government’s 5th August 2019 move to repeal the special status of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir. According to Kash­mir Media Service, the APHC-AJK Convener, Mehm­ood Ahmed Saghar, in a letter addressed to the UN chief and permanent members wrote that the court ruling is just another attempt to undermine the Kashmiris’ legitimate political aspirations and pro­vide a legal cover for the Modi government’s move to change the status of the UN recognised disputed territory of Jammu and Kashmir. The letter says the court ruling violates the sanctity of the UN Security Council resolutions, which not only call for holding a plebiscite in the region but also recognize the Kash­miris’ inalienable right to self-determination.

Trial of 103 civilians by military courts will continue: SC

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-13/Lahore/epaper_img_1702449446.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023