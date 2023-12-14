APHC-AJK draws UN attention towards India’s onslaught on Kashmiris’ identity

ISLAMABAD - The All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir (APHC-AJK) chapter has drawn the attention of the United Nations Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, and permanent member states towards the Indian Supreme Court’s verdict that validated the Indian government’s 5th August 2019 move to repeal the special status of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir. According to Kash­mir Media Service, the APHC-AJK Convener, Mehm­ood Ahmed Saghar, in a letter addressed to the UN chief and permanent members wrote that the court ruling is just another attempt to undermine the Kashmiris’ legitimate political aspirations and pro­vide a legal cover for the Modi government’s move to change the status of the UN recognised disputed territory of Jammu and Kashmir. The letter says the court ruling violates the sanctity of the UN Security Council resolutions, which not only call for holding a plebiscite in the region but also recognize the Kash­miris’ inalienable right to self-determination.