Thursday, December 14, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

AQ Khan Hospital road has become a problem for patients: Shaukat

Staff Reporter
December 14, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

Lahore  -   Founder and General Secretary of Dr. AQ Khan Hospital Trust Dr. Shaukat Babar Virk has said that Maulana Ahmed Ali Road adjacent to Dr. A.Q. Khan Hospital has become a disaster for patients as a result of severe damage and it should be rebuilt immediately. Maulana Ahmad Ali road Dialysis and Gynecology patients in Dr. AQ Khan Hospital Trust face extreme hardship during transportation and complain to the hospital administration, Punjab government should ensure provision of better travel facilities to them. A pregnant woman was coming to Dr. AQ Khan Hospital in a rickshaw for a check-up and suffered a severe shock during the journey. The incident is regrettable and condemnable and caretaker chief minister Mohsin Naqvi to protect the sick from problems and difficulties.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-14/Lahore/epaper_img_1702509174.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023