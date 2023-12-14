AQ Khan Hospital road has become a problem for patients: Shaukat

Lahore - Founder and General Secretary of Dr. AQ Khan Hospital Trust Dr. Shaukat Babar Virk has said that Maulana Ahmed Ali Road adjacent to Dr. A.Q. Khan Hospital has become a disaster for patients as a result of severe damage and it should be rebuilt immediately. Maulana Ahmad Ali road Dialysis and Gynecology patients in Dr. AQ Khan Hospital Trust face extreme hardship during transportation and complain to the hospital administration, Punjab government should ensure provision of better travel facilities to them. A pregnant woman was coming to Dr. AQ Khan Hospital in a rickshaw for a check-up and suffered a severe shock during the journey. The incident is regrettable and condemnable and caretaker chief minister Mohsin Naqvi to protect the sick from problems and difficulties.