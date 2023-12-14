Army soldier laid to rest with military honours

HYDERABAD-The martyred army soldier Ghulam Murtaza Dahri was laid to rest at the ancestral graveyard in Pir Shahmir on Wednesday.

Ghulam Murtaza Dahri (35) was among one of the Pak Army Jawans who were martyred in a terrorist attack in Dera Ghazi on Tuesday. He belonged to Village Khair Muhammad Dahri, Tehsil Qazi Ahmed District Shaheed Benazirabad. Ghulam Murtaza was buried at the graveyard of Dargah Pir Shahmir graveyard where the army contingent presented a salute.

The funeral prayer was attended by Rangers, Brig Muhammad Amin, Pak Army Lt Col Amanullah, Capt Abdul Hannan Malik, Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad, Syed Muhammad Haider Shah, Deputy Commissioner Zahid Hussain Rind, DIG Police SBA Pervez Ahmed Chandio, SSP Haider Raza, Jawans of Pak Army and area people in large number. Later, a wreath was laid on the grave on behalf of President Dr Arif Alvi, Pak Army COAS, G.O.C, and, Commissioner, and special prayer was offered.