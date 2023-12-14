Bilawal demands inquiry into militants’ return

PESHAWAR - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bila­wal Bhutto Zardari has called for an investiga­tion into the negotia­tions and repatriation of militants without par­liamentary and public consultation in the for­mer government of PTI.

Addressing the Pe­shawar High Court Bar Association (PHCBA), Bilawal stressed the need to expose those involved and hold them accountable for betray­ing the martyrs.

PPP provincial presi­dent Syed Mohammad Shah Bacha, former depu­ty speaker of the National Assembly Faisal Karim Kundi, PHCBA President Tariq Afridi, General Secretary Lajbar Khan, People’s Lawyer Forum provincial head Gohar Rahman Khattak, and oth­ers attended the event. He criticised the decision to allow militants to settle in tribal areas, attribut­ing the rise in terrorism to such negotiations. Bilawal urged political unity and asserted the judiciary’s in­dependence from external influence. Bilawal pledged increased assistance for women under the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) and outlined plans to provide free homes and healthcare for laborers once in power. Commenting on the Supreme Court’s re­view of the death sentence for former Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Bilawal called it a judicial murder. He urged the exposure and prosecution of those re­sponsible, emphasising the reference’s importance in preventing similar situa­tions for future prime min­isters. Bilawal condemned terror attacks in Dera Ismail Khan, questioning the re­lease of terrorists without parliamentary consent and criticising their resettle­ment in tribal areas.