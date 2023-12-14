Bilawal demands inquiry into militants’ return

PESHAWAR - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has called for an investigation into the negotiations and repatriation of militants without parliamentary and public consultation in the former government of PTI.
Addressing the Peshawar High Court Bar Association (PHCBA), Bilawal stressed the need to expose those involved and hold them accountable for betraying the martyrs.
PPP provincial president Syed Mohammad Shah Bacha, former deputy speaker of the National Assembly Faisal Karim Kundi, PHCBA President Tariq Afridi, General Secretary Lajbar Khan, People’s Lawyer Forum provincial head Gohar Rahman Khattak, and others attended the event. He criticised the decision to allow militants to settle in tribal areas, attributing the rise in terrorism to such negotiations. Bilawal urged political unity and asserted the judiciary’s independence from external influence. Bilawal pledged increased assistance for women under the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) and outlined plans to provide free homes and healthcare for laborers once in power. Commenting on the Supreme Court’s review of the death sentence for former Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Bilawal called it a judicial murder. He urged the exposure and prosecution of those responsible, emphasising the reference’s importance in preventing similar situations for future prime ministers. Bilawal condemned terror attacks in Dera Ismail Khan, questioning the release of terrorists without parliamentary consent and criticising their resettlement in tribal areas.