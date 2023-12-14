Cabinet approves national space policy

ISLAMABAD - The Caretaker Federal Cabinet has approved Pakistan’s first-ever Na­tional Space Policy under which international com­panies will be allowed to provide communication and coordination servic­es to consumers.

Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi, while briefing media here on Wednes­day, announced the decisions taken by the Federal Cabinet which met here with Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar in the chair. Minister of Informa­tion Technology Dr Umar Saif and Minister for National Health Ser­vices Dr Nadeem Jan were also present at the press conference.

Murtaza Solangi further said the international companies would provide their services through Low-Orbit Communication satel­lites. He said this policy will not only attract foreign investment, but also save foreign exchange be­ing spent on the cost of these ser­vices. The Minister said the poli­cy will also help establish Space Regulatory regime in Pakistan as per the international standards. He said funds have also been ar­ranged for research and develop­ment in SUPARCO.

Regarding the prices of drugs, Murtaza Solangi briefed that the Federal Cabinet postponed Eco­nomic Coordination Committee’s decision of increasing medicines’ rates. He said the cabinet has di­rected to review the entire mecha­nism for price fixation and regula­tions so that a comprehensive and durable solution to this issue can be found. The Prime Minister, on the occasion, said the government wants progress and development of the pharmaceutical industry, but there will be no compromise on safeguarding people’s interest and ensuring quality of drugs.

Murtaza Solangi further said it was consented to refer the Dow Dental College Karachi, Narowal Medical College, Liaquat Institute of Medical Health Sciences That­ta and Khairpur Mirs Medical Col­lege to the Pakistan Medical and Dental College for preliminary ap­proval. The Minister said the Cab­inet reduced processing fee from 800 dollars to 400 dollars for Af­ghan nationals, who have to be evacuated to a third country.

Besides, the period of stay of such Afghan nationals in Paki­stan has been extended from 31st of this month to 29 February next year. After the due date, damages will be applied at the rate of 100 dollars per month with a maxi­mum limit of 800 dollars.

He said these measures are aimed at encouraging Afghans re­siding illegally in Pakistan to ob­tain legal documents or to finalize their evacuation agreements to any other country at the earliest.

The Information Minister said the cabinet allowed a Memoran­dum of Understanding between the Foreign Office and Gambia in the context of Pakistan’s Engage Africa policy. Commenting on the illegal verdict of the Indian Su­preme Court about Kashmir, Mur­taza Solangi the cabinet rejected the decision terming it as unlaw­ful. He said Jammu and Kashmir is an international dispute pending on the UN Security Council’s agen­da for last seven decades.

He said the Kashmir issue should be resolved according to the UN Security Council resolu­tions and as per the will of the people of Kashmir. The Minister said so-called decision of the In­dian Supreme Court will have no effect on the Kashmir dispute. He urged the international com­munity to condemn illegal acts of India to suppress freedom of the people of Kashmir. Replying to a question, Dr Umar Saif said Fiber Optic has been laid from Kashghar to Karachi that will improve internet bandwidth and digital connectivity. He said spe­cialized Telecom tribunal courts will be established to deal with the cases of telecom industry.