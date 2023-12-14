Thursday, December 14, 2023
PM Kakar to address Azad Kashmir Legislative Assembly today

Web Desk
11:31 AM | December 14, 2023
Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar will reach Muzaffarabad on Thursday (today) on a two-day visit to Azad Jammu and Kashmir where he will address the Legislative Assembly.

The visit is an expression of solidarity with the people of Jammu and Kashmir in the context of the confirmation by the Indian Supreme Court of New Delhi’s unilateral and illegal move regarding the status of Jammu and Kashmir, a statement issued by the PM office said.

During his visit, the caretaker prime minister will also chair a meeting of the cabinet of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

He will also visit the martyrs’ memorial and lay a wreath at the memorial.

Web Desk

