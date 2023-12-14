CM orders beautification of Shahrah-e-Faisal, development of Chaukundi Graveyard

KARACHI-Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar presiding over a follow-up meeting on the beautification of Shahrah-e-Faisal and Choukundi Graveyard decided that the builder would start face-uplifting of all three buildings of Falaknaz located opposite airport within next six days meanwhile the architects would develop an over beautification plan of Shahrah-e-Faial right from airport to Regent Plaza.

The meeting was held at CM House and was added by Minister Culture Dr Junaid Shah, Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab, Secretary to CM Raheem Shaikh, Secretary Culture Khalid Chachar, Commissioner Karachi Saleem Rajput, Architects Ali Naqvi, Arshad Farouqi, Yawar Jilani, Adil Kerai, Hafiz Habib, Kaleem Lashari and other concerned officers.

Shahrah-e-Failsal: The chief minister said that the concept of Shahrah-e-Faisal beautification is aimed at enhancing visual appeal, improving advertising effectiveness, and create a cohesive urban environment. He added that the guidelines include design standards, dynamic signage, content rotation, lighting efficiency, maintenance, and community engagement.

Justice Baqar decided that the architects would ensure signage adheres to a unified design language that complements the urban landscape. Prioritize standard size, integrating digital technology. LED screens and digital billboards for changing content. The CM said that by implementing these guidelines, the signage policy for Shahrah Faisal would create an engaging and visually captivating urban environment, enhancing the overall experience for residents and visitors.

The CM pointed out that the look of the Shahraha-e-Faisal at the airport would improve when three Falaknaz buildings were renovated. He directed the SBCA DG to engage the builder and ask him to start face uplifting of its building within the next days, otherwise, he would take strict action. It was pointed out that Shahhar-e-Faisal right from the airport to Regent Plaza became 18 km and its both side, up and down, would be beautified. The KMC horticulture department would start planting trees, and developing lawns where needed while the architects would give them the plan to develop landscapes, construct sculptures, and install new and beautiful grills and similar globes for the streetlights would be installed. All the footpaths would be renovated with quality material.

Chaukundi Graveyard: Commissioner Karachi Saleem Rajput and DC Malir Saeed Leghari giving a detailed briefing to the CM said that the land measuring 30 acres has been identified for a new graveyard so that burials could be made instead of the old Chaukundi graveyard. The CM was told that Chaukundi Graveyard has 25.04 acres of land while additional land of 68.34 acres was within the boundary walls. In this way, the development of the Chaukundi Graveyard would have an overall 93.38 acres of land.

The CM was told that all the encroachment from the graveyard entrance had been removed and now the land was ready for development. The CM on the advice of the architects directed the culture department to arrange Jungshahi stone for the compound wall of the graveyard and the construction of benches, and other related monuments.