COAS, US defense secretary discuss regional issues

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir held a meeting with US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Syed Asim Munir is in the United States of America on an official visit. According to the army’s media wing, this is General Syed Asim Munir’s first visit to the USA as COAS.

Upon arrival at the US ministry of defense, General Asim Munir was welcomed by Lloyd Austin. Sources familiar with the details of the meeting said matters related to regional peace and bilateral defense cooperation came under discussion.

Furthermore, terror attacks on Pakistan from Afghan soil were also discussed.

Recently, the United States Special Representative for Afghanistan, Thomas West, concluded his two-day visit after holding talks with Pakistan’s top civil and military leadership on the security threat posed by banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and Afghan refugees-related issues.

The top Biden administration diplomat visited Pakistan from 7 to 9 December. In a statement on the social media platform, X, at the conclusion of the trip, West said that he departed Islamabad after a “productive” two-day visit.

“Important conversations with (caretaker Foreign Minister) Jalil Abbas Jilani, Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir, (Special Representative on Afghanistan) Asif Durrani, and MOI Secretary Durrani about grave security challenges posed by TTP as well as imperative to protect Afghan refugees,” he said.