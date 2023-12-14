Cricketer Babar Naeem receives life threats 

ISLAMABAD - Former Pakistan cricketer Babar Naeem has been confronted with severe life threats, compelling him to relocate abroad for safety. Babar Naeem, renowned for his contributions in 162 first-class matches for the Rawalpindi region, currently resides in the United Kingdom (UK) following a life-threatening attack last year. The 40-year-old cricketer, victimized in a murder attempt, has taken legal action against influential land grabbers by filing cases in the Rawalpindi Civil Court and the High Court. In addition to his cricket career, Babar Naeem was engaged in successful business ventures in Gorakhpur, a suburb of Rawalpindi, where his property fell prey to land mafias who defied court orders to vacate. Facing persistent threats on his life if he returns to his homeland, Babar Naeem has made the difficult decision to settle in the UK. He is preparing to file a case for permanent residency in the UK due to the precarious circumstances he currently faces.