DC chairs annual meeting of District ASB Larkana

LARKANA-Deputy Commissioner (DC) Larkana Dr. Sharjeel Noor Channa on Wednesday said that all the problems and grievances of the serving and retired soldiers would be resolved on a priority basis. He said this while presiding over the annual meeting of the District Armed Services Board (DASB) Larkana, at the DC office.

DC Larkana said that efforts will be made to resolve their issues on a priority basis. He said that all possible assistance will be provided for the welfare of ex-servicemen and families of martyrs.