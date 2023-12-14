Thursday, December 14, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

DC chairs annual meeting of District ASB Larkana

APP
December 14, 2023
Regional, Karachi

LARKANA-Deputy Commissioner (DC) Larkana Dr. Sharjeel Noor Channa on Wednesday said that all the problems and grievances of the serving and retired soldiers would be resolved on a priority basis. He said this while presiding over the annual meeting of the District Armed Services Board (DASB) Larkana, at the DC office.
DC Larkana said that efforts will be made to resolve their issues on a priority basis. He said that all possible assistance will be provided for the welfare of ex-servicemen and families of martyrs.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-13/Lahore/epaper_img_1702449446.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023