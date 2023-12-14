Dera police arrest 3 drug peddlers

DERA ISMAIL KHAN - In a proactive move, the Dera police apprehended three indi­viduals involved in drug peddling within the juris­diction of the Paharpur police station. The ar­rests resulted in the sei­zure of 1495 grams of hashish and 85 grams of ice on Wednesday.

As per the police spokesperson, the initia­tive stemmed from the di­rectives of District Police Officer Dera Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani. Acting upon these instructions, SHO Paharpur police station, Faheem Abbas Khan, conducted an oper­ation targeting drug deal­ers. This operation led to the confiscation of 345 grams of hashish from Mohammad Zeeshan, son of Badi-ul-Zaman, hailing from Fakhrabad.

Likewise, Muhammad Sohail was apprehend­ed, and the police recov­ered 335 grams of hash­ish along with 85 grams of ice from his posses­sion.

Simultaneously, Ashiq Ali, son of Hasan, was also taken into custo­dy, with the police seiz­ing 815 grams of hashish from him.