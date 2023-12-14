Dera police arrest 3 drug peddlers

DERA ISMAIL KHAN - In a proactive move, the Dera police apprehended three individuals involved in drug peddling within the jurisdiction of the Paharpur police station. The arrests resulted in the seizure of 1495 grams of hashish and 85 grams of ice on Wednesday.
As per the police spokesperson, the initiative stemmed from the directives of District Police Officer Dera Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani. Acting upon these instructions, SHO Paharpur police station, Faheem Abbas Khan, conducted an operation targeting drug dealers. This operation led to the confiscation of 345 grams of hashish from Mohammad Zeeshan, son of Badi-ul-Zaman, hailing from Fakhrabad.
Likewise, Muhammad Sohail was apprehended, and the police recovered 335 grams of hashish along with 85 grams of ice from his possession.
Simultaneously, Ashiq Ali, son of Hasan, was also taken into custody, with the police seizing 815 grams of hashish from him.