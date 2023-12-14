e-Rozgar centre invites applications from youth for freelancing courses

MUZAFFARGARH - The e-Rozgar centre has invited applications from youth to join the fresh batch for IT training to enable them to earn livelihood via freelancing.

Incharge e-Rozgar centre Malik Tabraiz said that new admissions are now open to impart training to youth via three-month free courses on e-commerce, UI/UX, Content Marketing and Advertising, Creative design, and Digital and Social Media Marketing.

People above 18 and below 35 having a valid CNIC and sixteenyear education can apply online through the e-Rozgar website ‘www.erozgaar.pitb.gov.pk’.

Students would be enrolled for the courses after their online test. Tabraiz encouraged youth to join training to enhance their digital skills and earn a livelihood in a dignified manner from the comfort of their homes. He said that many youngsters have completed their training from the centre, received certificates, and are now earning a hand for their families.

BISP ADMIN CLOSES 30 DEVICES OF RETAILERS OVER COMPLAINTS

Benazir Income Support Programme administration on Wednesday closed 30 devices of different retailers after complaints for alleged deductions in Muzaffargarh and Kot Addu.

According to official sources, Assistant Director Jehan Zeb Kharral visited different areas including Ehsanpur, Dairah Deenpanah, Chowk Sarwar, Kot Addu, Sanawan, Pathan Hotel, Sultan Colony and some other areas.

He ordered strict action against the retailers involved in deducting Rs300 to Rs500 on payment to beneficiaries.

THREE NOTORIOUS DRUG PEDDLERS HELD, OVER 6-KG HASHISH RECOVERED

Civil Lines police claimed to have arrested three notorious drug peddlers and recovered over six kilogrammes of hashish from their possession on Wednesday.

According to a spokesperson for police, SHO Civil Lines police station Mehboob Ullah alongwith his team raided and arrested three drug peddlers.

A case has been registered against the arrested accused and legal action launched.

DISTT ADMIN IMPOSES RS1 LAC AS FINE ON FERTILISER DEALER FOR OVERCHARGING

District administration imposed a fine of Rs100,000 on a fertilizer dealer for overcharging at Shah Jamal, in Muzaffargarh.

According to official sources, Assistant Director Agriculture Malik Abdur Razaq inspected different shops in Shah Jamal.

A dealer was found selling fertilizers at exorbitant prices. The stock was also examined. A case was also registered against the dealer.