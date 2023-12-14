Easypaisa partners with Unikrew, USAID to foster financial empowerment for women  

ISLAMABAD - Easypaisa, Pakistan’s leading digital financial services platform, has partnered with Unikrew and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) to empower women through groundbreaking and innovative financial solutions. This collaboration aimed to integrating women-centric products within the easypaisa app, leveraging digital technology to enhance financial inclusion and independence said a news release. As part of the collaboration, easypaisa will implement a fully digital registration and account opening process. This streamlined journey ensures an instant and hassle-free experience for women looking to establish financial accounts within the easypaisa app. As part of the initiative to encourage women to embrace financial empowerment, Easypaisa will provide a joining bonus of Rs. 100 as an instant incentive upon creating an account.

This incentive aims to encourage women customers to start their financial journey conveniently.

Farhan Hassan, Head of Easypaisa Wallet Business, said, “At Easypaisa, we are dedicated to leveraging technology to empower individuals and foster financial inclusion. This collaboration with Unikrew and USAID is a significant step towards ensuring that women have access to user-friendly financial tools that cater to their unique needs. We believe that by offering a seamless, digital experience and attractive incentives, we can encourage more women to take control of their financial future.”

Easypaisa is also introducing an attractive high saving rate of 16%. Through the app’s “Goal-Based Savings” feature, women can delineate financial objectives and determine timelines to achieve these goals. Easypaisa will provide guidance and support to women customers in making monthly contributions, rewarding them with a 16% profit on the amount saved upon reaching their financial milestones.

Easypaisa will enable women customers to upgrade their account levels from the comfort of their homes. Leveraging an in-app fingerprint verification module powered by Unikrew, this digital upgrade process can be completed in a few taps, eliminating the need for customers to visit a physical location. Furthermore, the fee for this service will be waived for women customers.

With over 40 million registered accounts and counting, Easypaisa remains committed to driving positive change through the power of collaboration and technology.