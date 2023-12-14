ECP halts training of ROs, DROs after LHC ruling

Following the order of the Lahore High Court (LHC), the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday halted the training of returning officers (ROs) and deputy returning officers (DROs).

According to the details, the LHC judge recommended the LHC Chief Justice (CJ) to form a larger bench on a petition by the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) against the appointment of bureaucrats to act as returning officers (ROs) for the upcoming general elections.

While announcing the reserved verdict, Justice Ali Baqar Najafi issued notices to the parties – caretaker federal and Punjab governments and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

In the written verdict, the LHC judge said important points were raised in the petition filed by the PTI. “This election commission’s decision will have implications on the national level,” he noted.

Earlier on Dec 11, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had approved the appointment of Returning Officers (ROs) and District Returning Officers (DROs) for the forthcoming general elections.

The ECP approved the appointment of 859 ROs and 142 DROs for the general elections in 2024.

The provincial election commissioners will administer oaths to the DROs, said sources, adding that DROs will administer oaths to the ROs in the respective districts.

It was learned that deputy commissioners (DCs) of all districts were being appointed as the DROs and ADCs would be appointed as the ROs for the National Assembly (NA) seats.

The assistant deputy commissioners will be appointed as the returning officers (ROs) for the provincial assembly (PA) seats.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had notified general elections on February 8, 2024.

According to details, the Election Commission issued a notification of the date of the general election under Section 57 of the Election Act۔

The notification said that in light of the Supreme Court’s order, the general elections will take place on February 8, 2024.