Thursday, December 14, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

EU nations need to win over Hungary for summit support on Ukraine

Agencies
December 14, 2023
International

BRUSSELS-Hungary appeared on a collision course on Wednesday with fellow European Union members over Ukraine’s bid to join the wealthy bloc, a dispute that could hold up Kyiv’s membership drive and was set to overshadow an EU summit. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban reaffirmed his opposition to offering neighbouring Ukraine fast-track accession at this week’s summit, saying to parliament this would not serve the interests of Hungary or the 27-member EU. With both sides digging in their heels, Ukraine’s hopes of securing much-needed financial and military assistance to fight Russian invasion forces hung in the balance. “Our stance is clear. We do not support Ukraine’s quick EU entry,” Orban, a conservative nationalist who is Russian President Vladimir Putin’s closest ally in the EU.

Tags:

Agencies

International

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-13/Lahore/epaper_img_1702449446.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023