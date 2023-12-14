EU nations need to win over Hungary for summit support on Ukraine

BRUSSELS-Hungary appeared on a collision course on Wednesday with fellow European Union members over Ukraine’s bid to join the wealthy bloc, a dispute that could hold up Kyiv’s membership drive and was set to overshadow an EU summit. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban reaffirmed his opposition to offering neighbouring Ukraine fast-track accession at this week’s summit, saying to parliament this would not serve the interests of Hungary or the 27-member EU. With both sides digging in their heels, Ukraine’s hopes of securing much-needed financial and military assistance to fight Russian invasion forces hung in the balance. “Our stance is clear. We do not support Ukraine’s quick EU entry,” Orban, a conservative nationalist who is Russian President Vladimir Putin’s closest ally in the EU.