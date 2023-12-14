Ex-parliamentarians from Attock, Chakwal join IPP

LAHORE - Following a meeting with party president Aleem Khan, two former parliamentarians hailing from Chakwal and Attock have formally announced their decision to join the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP).

Sardar Zulfiqar Ali Khan from Chakwal and ex-Pro­vincial Minister from Attock, Col (retired), Moham­mad Anwar, expressed their unwavering confidence and gratitude towards Jahangir Khan Tareen and Ab­dul Aleem Khan. They conveyed their unconditional commitment to becoming integral members of the IPP, pledging to continue their political endeavours from this platform along with their colleagues.

During the meeting, Abdul Aleem Khan, the President of the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party, un­derscored the pressing need for collective efforts to address the current challenges facing the coun­try. He emphasised that the IPP’s manifesto reso­nates with the aspirations of every citizen, and it is imperative to fulfill the promises made. Khan lamented the disappointment of the poor over the past 75 years due to unfulfilled promises and as­serted that now is the time for practical actions.

He acknowledged the skyrocketing prices of essential commodities as a major concern and affirmed the party’s commitment to address­ing these issues promptly. Abdul Aleem Khan ex­pressed his determination to move forward with good intentions, aiming to achieve maximum re­sults in the shortest possible time. He commended the political services of Ex MNA Sardar Zulfiqar Ali Khan and Ex-Minister Col (retired), Muhammad Anwar in their respective districts, welcoming them to the party and assuring them of his full sup­port. During their discussions, EX MNA Sardar Zul­fiqar Ali Khan and Former Provincial Minister Col (retired), Muhammad Anwar outlined their plans to organise the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party across their districts. The meeting also included the pres­ence of Ex Federal Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan.