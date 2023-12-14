Faisalabad Police nab three dacoits, recover motorcycles, cash

FAISALABAD - Faisalabad Police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested three dacoits and recovered two motorcycles, cash, weapons and other items.

A police spokesperson said Khurarianwala conducted raids and arrested Mubasshar Zahid of Chak No 215-RB Imdad Town, Arif Hussain of Chak No 211-RB and Azeem Hussain of Chak No 354-GB. The accused were wanted to police in a number of dacoity, robbery and other case.

The police also recovered two motorcycles, cash, mobile phones and weapons.

CPO INSPECTS SIX POLICE STATIONS

Faisalabad City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ali Zia on Wednesday paid a surprise visit to six police stations under the Special Initiative Police Stations (SIPS) programme.

A police spokesperson said that the CPO went to Gulberg, Kotwali, People’s Colony, Factory Area, Jhang Bazaar and Rail Bazaar police stations and inspected records besides checking presence of policemen.

He also checked daily entry registers of the police stations and reviewed development projects started under the SIPS programme for upgradation of police stations.

200-KG FAKE HONEY SEIZED

The food safety teams during a raid seized a huge quantity of fake honey from Iqbal Town here on Wednesday.

According to official sources, a food safety team conducted a raid at a manufacturing unit in Katchi Abadi, Iqbal Town and recovered 200-kg fake honey, 50-kg sugar, 16-kg glucose, chemicals, prohibited ingredients and 400 empty bottles.

A case has been registered against the owner.

FIVE INJURED ON ROAD

Five passengers, including three women, received injuries in an accident in Satiana police limits on Wednesday. A Rescue 1122 spokesperson said a speeding van collided with another vehicle near Khannuana Bypass on Satiana Road. As a result, Shafqat Ghafoor, Razia Arif, Sajida Khalid, Tasleem Akhtar and Ehsan received injuries.