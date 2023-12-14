Women encounter challenges throughout their lives in all societal tiers. Some flaunt wealth, choosing from various brands, while others wear only scarves, facing abuse or confinement. Many rural women, often illiterate, mar­ry early. A poor girl with fair looks becomes an elite’s queen; less for­tunate ones burden their parents. Some husbands are fair, others dev­ilish. Prophet Muhammad, peace be upon him, said, “If Allah per­mits, I recommend women to ‘saj­da’ to their husbands.” Women en­dure fear, harassment, and violence silently, a testament to their brav­ery. Educated, respectful women surpass rude men. A woman, like a bubble, can shake the earth and sky. Stars kneel, mountains bow—defining a feisty lady. No force ri­vals a determined woman’s rise.

MUHAMMAD ALI JAMALI,

Nawabshah.