Women encounter challenges throughout their lives in all societal tiers. Some flaunt wealth, choosing from various brands, while others wear only scarves, facing abuse or confinement. Many rural women, often illiterate, marry early. A poor girl with fair looks becomes an elite’s queen; less fortunate ones burden their parents. Some husbands are fair, others devilish. Prophet Muhammad, peace be upon him, said, “If Allah permits, I recommend women to ‘sajda’ to their husbands.” Women endure fear, harassment, and violence silently, a testament to their bravery. Educated, respectful women surpass rude men. A woman, like a bubble, can shake the earth and sky. Stars kneel, mountains bow—defining a feisty lady. No force rivals a determined woman’s rise.
MUHAMMAD ALI JAMALI,
Nawabshah.