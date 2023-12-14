FIA arrest 3 most wanted human taffickers  

Thursday, December 14, 2023
RAWALPINDI - The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Rawalpindi has arrested 3 human traffickers including a most wanted human trafficker whose name was placed on its red book, informed FIA HQs spokesman. The three detained human smugglers have been identified as Abdul Mehboob, Muhammad Mustafa and Muhammad Khan (the most wanted human trafficker), he added. Deputy Director Anti Human Trafficking Cirlce Rawalpindi Kamran Amir Khan led the team which arrested the accused. 

He added scores of FIRs have been registered and inquiries are underway against them. He said that the accused were held during raids by FIA in Chakwal, Lahore and Islamabad. The spokesman said the accused Muhammad Khan had swindled millions of rupees from innocent citizens in name of giving jobs in abroad. 

Likewise, another accused Abdul Mehboob is involved in pocketing Rs 6 million from different citizens for sending them Saudi Arabia. Muhammad Mustafa swindled Rs 400000 from a citizen by luring him for job, he said. He said that the accused received amounts from innocent citizens through bank transactions. The FIA is carrying out raids to arrest the sympathisers and accomplices of the accused. 

DG FIA Rai Tahir also appreciated the efforts of the team that held the most wanted human traffickers. 

Separately, Special Judge Central Amjad Ali Shah has awarded 7 years vigorous imprisonment to a convicted human trafficker identified as Suhail Ijaz, hails from Lane 3, Shalley Valley. The judge also imposed a fine of Rs 500000 against the accused. Anti Human Trafficking Cell of FIA had lodged a case against the accused in September 2021. FIA Assistant Director Legal Jamal Subhani appeared before the court

