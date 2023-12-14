Thursday, December 14, 2023
Gaza death toll from Israeli attacks nears 18,800

Anadolu
8:32 PM | December 14, 2023
The Palestinian death toll from the ongoing Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip has soared to 18,787 since Oct. 7, the Health Ministry said on Thursday.

Ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qudra said that 50,897 other people were injured in the Israeli offensive.

“At least 179 people were killed and 303 others injured in the past hours,” the spokesman added during a press conference.

“A large number of the victims remain under the rubble and on the roads,” al-Qudra said.

Israel has bombarded the Gaza Strip from the air and land, imposed a siege, and mounted a ground offensive in retaliation for a cross-border attack by Hamas on Oct. 7.

Nearly 1,200 people are believed to have been killed in the Hamas attack, while around 139 hostages remain in captivity.

