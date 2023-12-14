Gaza health ministry says out of children’s vaccines

GAZA CITY, PALESTINIAN TERRITORIES - Gaza’s Hamas-run health ministry said Wednes­day it had exhausted its supply of children’s vac­cines and warned of “catastrophic health reper­cussions”. The announcement came more than two months into the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza as international aid organisations have warned about the dire conditions in the crowded Palestin­ian territory. The UN Humanitarian Coordinator for the Palestinian territories, Lynn Hastings, said that UNICEF was looking into the issue.

“Vaccinations are one of the priority items that we are trying to bring in to ensure that we can con­tinue with the vaccine campaign,” Hastings told journalists at an online briefing without elaborat­ing. Tedros Ghebreyesus, head of the World Health Organization, warned Sunday that “Gaza’s health system is on its knees and collapsing,” with 14 of 36 hospitals only partially functioning and sup­plies running low. “The risk is expected to worsen with the deteriorating situation and approaching winter conditions,” he said.

The Gaza health ministry called on internation­al institutions to deliver urgently needed vaccines “to prevent disaster”.