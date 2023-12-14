Gold rate declines by Rs1,000 per tola

ISLAMABAD - The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs1,000 and was sold at Rs212,600 on Wednesday compared to its sale at Rs213,600 on the last trading day. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs858 to Rs182,270 from Rs183,128 whereas the price of 10 gram 22 karat gold went down to Rs167,081 from Rs167,867, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola silver decreased by Rs20 to Rs2,580 whereas that of ten-gram silver declined by Rs.17.15 to Rs.2,211.15. The price of gold in the international market decreased by $7 to $1,998 from $.2,005, the Association reported.