Governor confers doctorate degree, gold medal on Pakistani-American businessman

KARACHI-Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori has underscored the pivotal role of quality moden education as an essential catalyst for empowering Pakistan’s youth. The Governor said this while addressing the 12th Convocation of the Indus University where hundreds of students were given degrees. He called for a national consensus to promote modern and quality education which could help Pakistani youth secure jobs locally and in the international market. In special, the Governor conferred a doctorate degree and a gold medal on Houston based Pakistani-American businessman Tanweer Ahmed who recently donated $9 million for NUST University’s new IT Tower.

Kamran Tessori said the university on his personal recommendation had agreed to honour Mr Tanweer Ahmed with the honorary degree for his contribution for Pakistan’s IT sector and for the unprivileged children as well as his role for Pakistan during the last national floods. Kamran Tessori appealed to more affluent overseas Pakistanis to come forward and help Pakistan’s youth through IT education. He said: “It’s my mission to give respect to those Pakistanis in Pakistan and abroad who help Pakistan. I will also recommend Mr Tanweer Ahmed for the Tamgha-e-Imtiaz for his services.”

Tanweer Ahmed said: “This degree is a huge honour for me. I believe in the empowerment of youth through IT investment. Unfortunately, Pakistan is left behind in this crucial area. Finally, there is a realisation and Pakistan is making the right efforts. I decided to make the donation, impressed by the army chief’s efforts to promote IT through the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC). This donation is only for the IT sector.”

Tanweer Ahmed has donated $9 million to NUST to help students from poor backgrounds to gain access to quality education through scholarships. He also announced that he will be working with more education institutions to arrange donations for IT education.