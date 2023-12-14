Govt framing National Maritime Policy for development of sector: SAPM

KARACHI-Special Assistant to Prime Minister for Maritime Affairs, Vice Admiral (r) Iftikhar Ahmed Rao, Wednesday, said that government was framing National Maritime Policy to develop the sector for realizing the growth potential and reap benefits of blue economy. He was addressing as chief guest at Passing out Parade of 60th batch of Pakistan Marine Academy (PMA). As many as 94 cadets graduated in disciplines of Nautical Sciences (48) and Marine Engineering (46). The SAPM appreciated professional services of Pakistan Marine Academy for providing training in nautical and marine engineering fields as well as conducting compulsory seamanship training, certificate courses and post sea specialized courses. Vice Admiral (retd) Iftikhar Ahmad Rao appreciated the positive role Pakistan Marine Academy is playing in the country’s shipping industry and also felicitated the graduating cadets who were ready to induce themselves into much desired process of national building.

Terming cadets as the backbone of the blue economy he stated that you have chosen a profession that has immense importance nationally as well as internationally as marine transportation being the most economical and environment friendly medium occupied significance in global trade and nations who realized its importance became great powers. Seafarers are backbone on this industry that offers opportunities of bright future to youth as it was expected that global requirement of seafarer officers in the industry would be around 90000 by 2026, he noted. He urged the cadets that they will be the sailing ambassadors of Pakistan in the field of shipping across the world so they must excel while maintaining international standards and earn not only good name for the country but also contribute in development of national as well as global economy. Referring to efforts for upgrading PMA into higher education institution in fields of Nautical Sciences and Marine Engineering, the SAPM said that government was formalizing National Maritime Policy and we are recommending to establish National University of Maritime Sciences and Technology and PMA would be a hub of the university.