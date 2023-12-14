Govt seeks Nepra nod for passing on Rs1.72/unit burden to KE consumers

ISLAMABAD-Karachiites should be ready for another electric shock as the federal government has sought nod of the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority for passing on the burden of Rs1.72 per unit to K-Electric consumers on account of two quarterly adjustments. The federal government has submitted a motion before the NEPRA seeking the implementation of quarterly adjustments (QTA) of Re0.4689 per unit and Rs1.2489 per unit for the 2nd and 3rd quarters of the fiscal year 2022-23 from K-Electric consumers in three months.

The Authority had already determined periodic adjustment in tariff for the 3 quarters of FY 2022-23 for XWDISCOs and recommended uniform rate of Rs1.2489 per unit for consumers of XWDISCOs with recovery period of three months. Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet on 7th August 2023 approved the uniform quarterly tariff application to streamline the issue of delay in maintaining uniform QTA for K-Electric consumers in future by way of issuing guidelines to NEPRA. The Cabinet ratified the decision of the ECC on 9th August 2023. ECC had approved the application of the 3rd QTA (FY-23) of Rs1.2489 per unit on K-Electric consumers.

Further, the Authority in a hearing dated September 11, 2023, raised that since the above-mentioned guidelines relate to future NEPRA’s determinations, specific endorsement may be obtained from the Cabinet regarding application of XWD1SCOs’ 2d QTA of Re0.4689 per unit, for K-Electric consumers. The Cabinet has endorsed the same vide its decision dated 10th November, 2023. These QTA charges have been already applied to ex-Wapda distribution companies (Discos).

The federal government with respect to Consumer End Tariff Recommendations of KE, under section 7,31(4) and 31 f (7) of the Act read with Rule 17 of the Nepra Rules so as to reconsider modified uniform variable charge, to maintain uniform tariff across the country and to recover the revenue requirement of KE determined by the Authority keeping in view the proposed targeted subsidy and cross subsidies. The Ministry’s instant motion specifically calls for the application of periodic adjustments determined for Discos for the second and third quarters of FY2022-23 on K-Electric consumers to maintain a uniform tariff across the country. Additionally, the Ministry has requested the issuance of a separate SOT for the Karachi-based utility, with a prospective application of applicable uniform rates after incorporating tariff rationalization. The Ministry has proposed applying these adjustments to K-Electric consumers during their billing months of December 2023, January, and February 2024. NEPRA will diligently review the motion and subsequently issue a final decision on the approved amount to be conveyed to customers, adhering to the prescribed procedure. The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) will conduct a hearing on December 20, 2023 on the motion filed by the Ministry of Energy.