Govt team calls on RUDA CEO

LAHORE-A delegation of government officials currently participating in 34th Senior Management Course (SMC) at National Institute of Management (NIM) visited Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) on Wednesday. The delegation was briefed about the functioning and initiatives of RUDA being led by CEO Imran Amin. CEO RUDA Imran Amin, while speaking to the delegation, said that RUDA is working towards revival of River Ravi along with other initiatives which will be beneficial for general public, adding that policy formulation and implementation at strategic and operational level is prerequisite for organizational growth, which is being followed in true letter and spirit. The delegation, while expressing gratitude, appreciated the efforts of CEO RUDA Imran Amin and his team for ensuring essential components of organizational practices with an aim focusing on Housing challenges of service delivery.

Furthermore, the delegation was also taken for field visit to Industrial Area and at the site of Chaharbagh to brief on ground development projects.

COO RUDA Mansoor Janjua, Executive Director Commercial Kashif Qureshi, Director PR Abid Latif and other senior officials were also present on the occasion.