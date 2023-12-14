Govt to ensure affordable healthcare for all citizens: Dr Jan

Caretaker Federal Minister for Health Dr Nadeem Jan on Thursday reiterated the government’s unwavering commitment to provide accessible and affordable healthcare for all citizens.

The minister, in a statement in connection with the Universal Health Coverage (UHC) Day, said,” The UHC Day serves as a powerful reminder of the collective commitment to building equitable and accessible healthcare system across the country.”

It also served as a global reminder of the importance of health as a fundamental human right and the need for collective efforts to achieve health coverage for everyone, leaving no one behind, he added.

The minister said that this year’s theme, “Health for All: Time for Action,” resonated with “our ongoing efforts to build a healthier and more equitable society”.

He said, “Despite the considerable improvement in the UHC service coverage index from 40% in 2015 to 52.7% in 2023, the real challenge still lies ahead.

“With our expected enhanced investment in essential health services at the community and primary healthcare levels, we need to ensure efficiency and effectiveness while addressing equity issues.”

Dr Nadeem affirmed the government’s relentless efforts to fortify the healthcare system, enhance infrastructure, and elevate the quality of healthcare services.

Emphasizing the importance of Universal Health Coverage (UHC), Dr Nadeem Jan highlighted that the Ministry of Health was involved in the implementation of various reforms dedicated to expanding healthcare access, particularly for vulnerable populations.

The Health Ministry, he added, had implemented various UHC reforms aimed at expanding healthcare access to vulnerable populations.

The Universal Health Coverage, he said, “is a key pillar of our commitment to the well-being of our citizens. Our focus is on building a robust and resilient healthcare system that meets the diverse needs of our population.”

He said approximately 500 Basic Health Units across the country would be upgraded in a short time under an agreement between the Ministry of Health and the World Health Organisation (WHO).

The minister said that understanding the disease burden in the country was crucial for effective health planning and resource allocation.

“The burden of disease in the country was 42,369 DALYs (disability-adjusted life year) lost per 100,000 population in 2021, showing significantly improved performance in maternal and child health, with the forthcoming challenge of tackling non-communicable diseases and mental health issues.

“On this UHC Day, we recommit ourselves to addressing the root causes of the burden and working collaboratively towards a healthier, more resilient society.”

Dr Nadeem Jan expressed gratitude to healthcare professionals, frontline workers, and all stakeholders involved in the pursuit of Universal Health Coverage.

“The Government of Pakistan remains steadfast in its dedication to advancing healthcare policies that ensure health for all citizens, leaving no one behind,” he added.

Meanwhile, the WHO Head of Mission appreciated the Government of Pakistan for taking the PHC approach to building stronger, more resilient health systems to achieve the UHC goal.

This will ensure that more people are covered with essential health services and are empowered to participate in making the decisions that affect their health and well-being.

WHO has joined hands with the Ministry of Health since the beginning, for the expansion of Universal Health Coverage by investing in health systems, especially in PHC.