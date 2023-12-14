Hesco detects 250 connections involved in power theft



HYDERABAD-The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) has captured more 250 electricity connections involved in power theft within a span of 24 hours and submitted 221 letters to the relevant police stations for registration of FIRs.

The HESCO spokesperson informed on Wednesday the campaign against electricity theft in the region was going on under the supervision of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Bashir Ahmed and during the last twenty-four hours, 250 connections involved in electricity theft were apprehended. He apprised that 221 letters were submitted at various police stations for filing FIRs while 36 FIRs have been registered.

The connections identified include 8 commercial, one industrial and 241 domestic connections and all have been disconnected and detection bills of 94 thousand 371 units have been issued to them, the value of which is more than 2.6 million rupees.

He further mentioned that during the 98-day-long ongoing drive, a recovery of more than 9.14 billion rupees has been made, with the identification of 13,793 individuals involved in electricity theft. So far, 142 individuals have been apprehended during the campaign and over 9600000 units have been charged against the electricity thieves as penalties.