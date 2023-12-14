Hoor and Shah Khan lift National Table Tennis C’ship titles  

LAHORE - Hoor Fawad of Army and Shah Khan also from Army clinched the women’s and men’s titles in the 59th National Table Tennis Championship Women’s Singles title at Nishtar Park Sports Complex Gymnasium Hall on Wednesday. In the women’s final, Hoor Fawad edged out Haiqa Hasan also from Army by 2-11, 13-11, 3-11, 11-7, 10-12, 13-11, 11-8 to win the title while Shah Khan toppled Asim Qureshi of Wapda by 11-5, 13-11, 11-5, 11-4 in the title clash. DG Sports Punjab Dr Asif Tufail was the chief guest and distributed trophies and medals among the winners and runners-up. He appreciated the top-quality game in the National Table Tennis Championship and congratulated them on winning different categories.