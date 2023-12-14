Thursday, December 14, 2023
India's illegal actions to further strengthen Kashmiris' struggle for freedom: Caretaker PM

Web Desk
3:27 PM | December 14, 2023
Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has said India's illegal actions will not shake Kashmiris' struggle for freedom but further strengthen it.

He was talking to Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq and Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly Speaker Latif Akbar in Muzaffarabad.

Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar said hearts of Pakistanis beat with their Kashmiri brothers and sisters.

The Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Speaker Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly thanked the Prime Minister for expressing solidarity with the people of Jammu and Kashmir after the decision of the Indian Supreme Court.

