Inflation rate in Pakistan to improve, hopes ADB

ISLAMABAD - The Asian Develop­ment Bank (ADB) has noted that Pakistan’s inflation rate is expected to ease amid fis­cal consolidation and mone­tary tightening, as well as the improved availability of food and key imported inputs. “Pa­kistan’s inflation rate aver­aged 28.5% over July–Octo­ber, but is expected to ease amid fiscal consolidation and monetary tightening, as well as the improved availabili­ty of food and key import­ed inputs,” the ADB noted in its Asian Development Out­look (ADO) December 2023, released yesterday. It add­ed that Pakistan’s overall re­covery is still constrained by moderate confidence and high inflation eroding pur­chasing power. The regional economy is expected to grow 4.9 per cent this year, com­pared with a previous fore­cast of 4.7 per cent in Septem­ber, according to the Asian Development Outlook (ADO) December 2023, released to­day. The outlook for next year is maintained at 4.8 per cent. The PRC’s economy is pro­jected to expand by 5.2 per cent this year, compared with a previous forecast of 4.9 per cent, after household con­sumption and public invest­ment boosted growth in the third quarter. The growth out­look for India has been raised to 6.7 per cent from 6.3 per cent following faster-than-ex­pected expansion in July-Sep­tember, driven by double-dig­it growth in industry. The upgrades for the PRC and In­dia more than offset a lower­ing of the forecast for South­east Asia, caused by lacklustre performance in the manu­facturing sector. “Developing Asia continues to grow at a ro­bust pace, despite a challeng­ing global environment,” said ADB Chief Economist Albert Park. “Inflation in the region is also gradually coming un­der control. Still, risks remain, from elevated global interest rates to climate events such as El Niño. Governments in Asia and the Pacific need to remain vigilant to ensure that their economies are resilient, and that growth is sustainable.” The region’s inflation outlook for this year has been low­ered to 3.5 per cent from an earlier projection of 3.6 per cent, according to ADO De­cember 2023. For next year, inflation is expected to edge up to 3.6 per cent, compared with a previous forecast of 3.5 per cent. The growth out­look for Southeast Asia this year has been lowered to 4.3 per cent from 4.6 per cent, amid weak demand for man­ufacturing exports.