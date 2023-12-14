Islamabad urges Kabul to hand over terrorists

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan yesterday urged Af­ghanistan to hand over ter­rorists involved in terrorism in Pakistan. Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said the Afghan authori­ties should extradite terrorist leaders linked to the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) involved in carrying out acts of terrorism within Pakistan. She empha­sized that Pakistan has accu­mulated substantial evidence against these individuals and assured that Pakistan will take legal action against them in ac­cordance with its laws. In a media interaction, Baloch disclosed that the Foreign Secretary earlier con­veyed a robust demarche to the Af­ghan Chargé d’affaires in response to the recent deadly attack in Dera Ismail Khan.

She said the Foreign Secretary demanded that the Afghan gov­ernment publicly denounce the at­tack at the highest level, conduct a comprehensive investigation, and take stern measures against those found responsible for the incident.

Touching upon the Indian Su­preme Court’s endorsement of the Modi government’s decision to re­voke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, Baloch categorical­ly dismissed its legal validity, em­phasizing that Pakistan outright rejects the judgment. She argued that the Indian Supreme Court lacks jurisdiction over the inter­nationally recognized disputed re­gion of Jammu and Kashmir, and no country in the world recognizes it as an integral part of India. Baloch underscored Pakistan’s unwaver­ing commitment to advocating for the rights of the Kashmiri people on the global stage until they se­cure their right to self-determina­tion. Regarding potential talks with India, she clarified that Pakistan is open to dialogue but insisted it must be on equal terms and without any compromise on the Kashmir cause. Baloch stressed that for negotia­tions to commence, India must re­scind the illegal steps taken on Au­gust 5, 2019, pertaining to Kashmir. She said India was involved in extra­territorial killings and kidnappings within South Asia, asserting that In­dia’s network of espionage and ter­rorism has expanded globally.