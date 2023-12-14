JI leader urges youth to register themselves in membership campaign

KARACHI - Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi Ameer Engr Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has launched the JI Youth membership campaign in order to pace up the rights movement aimed at creating the education, jobs and livelihood opportunities for Karachi yout. The JI leader expressed these views while addressing a press conference held at Idara Noor-e-Haq, the JI Karachi headquarters, here on Wednesday. JI Karachi Youth Wing head Hashim Abdali also addressed the presser. The two were flanked by JI leader Usama Raza, Youth Leader Ismael Balouch and heads of district presidents. Speaking on the occasion, the JI leader highlighted that the JI has come up with a message of hope and positivity for the youth of Karachi. The JI had already brought Information Technology based jobs and businesses oriented training and literacy courses for the youth, he said. He added that currently some 193 batches, comprising thousands of youth, in 35 campuses across the city have been facilitated under the Bano Qabil 2.0 program. He said that there is an acute shortage of jobs, sports and education facilities for the youth in Karachi. He held the Pakistan People Party and the Muttahida Qaumi Movement responsible for the miseries of youth in Karachi. Engr Hafiz Naeemur Rehman stressed the need to channelise the energies of youth for the betterment of Karachi and the Umma in the larger picture.