KP CM, Governor review DIK law & order situation

PESHAWAR - Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Jus­tice (R) Syed Arshad Hussain Shah, and Governor Haji Ghulam Ali visited district D.I Khan on Wednesday.

Accompanied by Chief Secretary Nadim Aslam Chaudhry and IGP Akhtar Hayat Khan Gandapur, the dignitaries chaired a meeting at the commissioner’s office, primarily focused on the prevailing law and or­der situation.

The meeting scrutinized the recent terrorist attack in DI Khan. Authorities briefed the attendees about the overall security scenario in the district, delving into the previous day’s incident and presenting an ac­tion plan proposed by law enforcement agencies to maintain order.

During the year 2023, a total of 194 Intelligence Based Operations were conducted by the police and relevant agencies. These operations resulted in the elimination of 55 terrorists and the arrest of 54 oth­ers.

Caretaker Chief Minister Arshad Hussain Shah ve­hemently condemned the act of terrorism, highlight­ing that targeting security forces is both inhumane and reprehensible. He emphasized that such coward­ly assaults cannot shake the resolve of our security forces and the nation stands steadfast in supporting them in the fight against terrorism.

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali, commended the unwavering bravery of the Pakistan Army in confronting and thwarting terrorist acts. He asserted that the nefarious intentions of terror­ists will never succeed, with the entire nation firmly standing by its forces.

In a gesture of solidarity, alongside Caretaker Prime Minister Anwar Haq Kakar, they visited CMH DI Khan to meet with injured security personnel from the ter­rorist attack. They inquired about their health and of­fered prayers for their speedy recovery.