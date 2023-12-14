KP CM, Governor review DIK law & order situation

PESHAWAR - Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Justice (R) Syed Arshad Hussain Shah, and Governor Haji Ghulam Ali visited district D.I Khan on Wednesday.
Accompanied by Chief Secretary Nadim Aslam Chaudhry and IGP Akhtar Hayat Khan Gandapur, the dignitaries chaired a meeting at the commissioner’s office, primarily focused on the prevailing law and order situation.
The meeting scrutinized the recent terrorist attack in DI Khan. Authorities briefed the attendees about the overall security scenario in the district, delving into the previous day’s incident and presenting an action plan proposed by law enforcement agencies to maintain order.
During the year 2023, a total of 194 Intelligence Based Operations were conducted by the police and relevant agencies. These operations resulted in the elimination of 55 terrorists and the arrest of 54 others.
Caretaker Chief Minister Arshad Hussain Shah vehemently condemned the act of terrorism, highlighting that targeting security forces is both inhumane and reprehensible. He emphasized that such cowardly assaults cannot shake the resolve of our security forces and the nation stands steadfast in supporting them in the fight against terrorism.
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali, commended the unwavering bravery of the Pakistan Army in confronting and thwarting terrorist acts. He asserted that the nefarious intentions of terrorists will never succeed, with the entire nation firmly standing by its forces.
In a gesture of solidarity, alongside Caretaker Prime Minister Anwar Haq Kakar, they visited CMH DI Khan to meet with injured security personnel from the terrorist attack. They inquired about their health and offered prayers for their speedy recovery.