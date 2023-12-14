LESCO detects 289 power pilferers

LAHORE - The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) detected a total of 289 connections from where the customers were pilfering electricity in all its circles of five districts (Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara) on the 95th day of grand anti-power theft campaign. A LESCO spokesman told the media here Wednesday that the company had also submitted FIR applications against 289 electricity thieves, out of which 137 cases were registered in respective police stations, while 13 accused have been arrested. On the 95th consecutive day of the anti-power theft campaign, the spokesman added, large commercial consumers were also found involved in electricity theft and all of them were also disconnected. Among the seized connections were 13 commercial, one industrial and 275 domestic. All the power pilferers were charged with a total of 332,138 units as detection bill amounting to Rs 12.313 million.Apprising the media about some major power pilferers, he explained that LESCO charged detection units worth Rs 5000,000.