Thursday, December 14, 2023
LHC seeks reply from govt, others on plea against doctors’ strike

Our Staff Reporter
December 14, 2023
LAHORE  -  The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday sought a reply from the Punjab government and other respondents on a petition against young doctors’ strike in government hospitals till December 18. The court also sought reports from medical superintendents of the hospitals concerned in connection with the matter. Justice Ali Baqar Najafi heard the petition filed by a citizen, Zeeshan, against young doctors strike. The petitioner’s counsel argued before the court that the patients were facing problems due to continuous strike of the young doctors in the government hospitals. He submitted that the health sector fell in compulsory service category and there was no provision of strike. He submitted that the doctors’ strike was in violation of various laws and the court orders. He pleaded with the court to issue directions for action against the doctors involved in the strike, besides direction to end it.

