LAHORE - In a proactive move to tackle smog, Lahore Waste Management Company’s dedicated cleaning teams have been deployed across the city, actively working to ensure a cleaner environment. Chief Executive Officer (CEC) Babar Sahib Din took immediate action by conducting emergency visits to various locations in the city here on Wednesday. During his visits to Nishtar Town and Iqbal Town, he meticulously reviewed sanitation arrangements, along with Deputy CEO Fahad Mehmood and Muhammad Aurangzeb.