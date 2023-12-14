Mayor slams decision to return land for medical college to owners

MARDAN - Mardan’s Mayor, Himayatullah Mayar, strongly criticized the pro­vincial cabinet’s decision to re­turn the 1000 kanal land allocat­ed to Bacha Khan Medical College to its original owners. This move is expected to deprive the people of Mardan of a significant project. In a press statement, Mayor Mayar emphasized that in 2009, during the tenure of the Awami Nation­al Party (ANP)-led government, 1000 Kanal land was earmarked for Bacha Khan Medical College’s expanded campus.

He explained that this compre­hensive project included the Bacha Khan College of Dentistry, Mardan College of Nursing, Mardan College of Medical Technology, a Dental College with a 200-bed hospital, an institute of Radiotherapy and Nuclear Medicine, an institute of herbal medicine under the Khyber Medical University, PGMI, among other facilities, along with residen­tial complexes and essential infra­structure.

The objective was to create a unified complex at one location to serve nearly 35 percent of the province’s population.

The Mayor emphasized that es­tablishing this Medical Complex on the 1000-kanal land would have adequately addressed the healthcare and medical education needs of the populace. However, when the PTI came into power in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, they halt­ed work on ANP government pro­jects, including the Bacha Khan Greater Medical Campus.

He further stated that subse­quently, the PTI government de­cided to return the 1000 kanal land to the Bacha Khan Medical campus’ original owners. Dur­ing this period, former provin­cial minister Atif Khan had discus­sions with the property owners about creating a housing society on this land.