Mayor slams decision to return land for medical college to owners

MARDAN - Mardan’s Mayor, Himayatullah Mayar, strongly criticized the provincial cabinet’s decision to return the 1000 kanal land allocated to Bacha Khan Medical College to its original owners. This move is expected to deprive the people of Mardan of a significant project. In a press statement, Mayor Mayar emphasized that in 2009, during the tenure of the Awami National Party (ANP)-led government, 1000 Kanal land was earmarked for Bacha Khan Medical College’s expanded campus.
He explained that this comprehensive project included the Bacha Khan College of Dentistry, Mardan College of Nursing, Mardan College of Medical Technology, a Dental College with a 200-bed hospital, an institute of Radiotherapy and Nuclear Medicine, an institute of herbal medicine under the Khyber Medical University, PGMI, among other facilities, along with residential complexes and essential infrastructure.
The objective was to create a unified complex at one location to serve nearly 35 percent of the province’s population.
The Mayor emphasized that establishing this Medical Complex on the 1000-kanal land would have adequately addressed the healthcare and medical education needs of the populace. However, when the PTI came into power in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, they halted work on ANP government projects, including the Bacha Khan Greater Medical Campus.
He further stated that subsequently, the PTI government decided to return the 1000 kanal land to the Bacha Khan Medical campus’ original owners. During this period, former provincial minister Atif Khan had discussions with the property owners about creating a housing society on this land.