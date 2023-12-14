Meeting reviews merged areas’ administrative matters

PESHAWAR - Dr. Aamer Abdullah, the caretaker Minister for Merged Tribal Districts, Industries, Commerce, and Technical Education, chaired a meeting of the Special Steering Committee at the Civil Secretariat in Peshawar on Wednesday.
The committee reviewed progress on tasks assigned to relevant departments by the Special Task Force and Steering Committee in prior decisions. Attendees included Additional Chief Secretary Imtiaz Hussain Shah, officers from the Pakistan Army, secretaries from various departments (Health, Industry, Irrigation, Communications and Works, Higher Education, Relief and Rehabilitation), along Special Secretaries from Home, Health, and Agriculture Departments, police officers, and other relevant officials.
Several issues were examined to enhance the development process, law and order, and administrative matters. The forum was briefed on departmental performance regarding the directives from previous task force meetings and the steering committee.
The committee emphasized achieving assigned tasks across sectors and prioritizing the overall development process. Departments were instructed to present detailed performance reports, based on clear data, in the next committee meeting.
Discussion included the review of fund releases for developmental projects in Health, Communications and Works, Police, and other sectors. All departments were urged to fulfil their professional responsibilities efficiently and expedite the necessary stages of the development process.
Matters concerning police efficiency were discussed, along with the financial aspects of communication projects in different districts. Measures were directed to resolve financial issues at Governor Model School Mohmand, emphasizing the need for a viable plan.
The meeting emphasized expediting steps for establishing a Small Industrial Estate in Bajaur and accelerating agriculture and tourism projects in the area.