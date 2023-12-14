Meeting reviews merged areas’ administrative matters

PESHAWAR - Dr. Aamer Abdullah, the caretaker Minister for Merged Tribal Districts, Industries, Commerce, and Technical Education, chaired a meeting of the Special Steering Committee at the Civil Secretariat in Pesha­war on Wednesday.

The committee reviewed progress on tasks as­signed to relevant departments by the Special Task Force and Steering Committee in prior decisions. At­tendees included Additional Chief Secretary Imtiaz Hussain Shah, officers from the Pakistan Army, sec­retaries from various departments (Health, Industry, Irrigation, Communications and Works, Higher Edu­cation, Relief and Rehabilitation), along Special Sec­retaries from Home, Health, and Agriculture Depart­ments, police officers, and other relevant officials.

Several issues were examined to enhance the de­velopment process, law and order, and administra­tive matters. The forum was briefed on departmental performance regarding the directives from previous task force meetings and the steering committee.

The committee emphasized achieving assigned tasks across sectors and prioritizing the overall de­velopment process. Departments were instructed to present detailed performance reports, based on clear data, in the next committee meeting.

Discussion included the review of fund releases for developmental projects in Health, Communications and Works, Police, and other sectors. All departments were urged to fulfil their professional responsibili­ties efficiently and expedite the necessary stages of the development process.

Matters concerning police efficiency were dis­cussed, along with the financial aspects of commu­nication projects in different districts. Measures were directed to resolve financial issues at Gover­nor Model School Mohmand, emphasizing the need for a viable plan.

The meeting emphasized expediting steps for establishing a Small Industrial Estate in Bajaur and accelerating agriculture and tourism projects in the area.