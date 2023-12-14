Thursday, December 14, 2023
Mepco continues operation against defaulters, power pilferers

Staff Reporter
December 14, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

MULTAN   -   Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) continued its operations against defaulters and power pilferers across the region encompassing eleven south Punjab districts besides Sahiwal and Pakpattan and recovered over Rs29.1 million from existing and old defaulters in a day, MEPCO spokesperson said on Wednesday. MEPCO teams caught another 88 consumers stealing electricity, the spokesperson said in a statement. Exactly 47 new cases were registered against power pilferers and four were arrested from different parts of Dera Ghazi Khan. A sum of Rs6.171 million was imposed as a fine on violators. Giving details, the spokesperson said that 10 power pilferers were named in FIRs from different parts of Multan city including Wilayat Abad, Qasba Maral, and Mumtazabad. An agriculture tube-well consumer and five domestic consumers were caught stealing electricity using an illegal direct connection.

