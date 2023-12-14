Minister emphasizes pivotal role of research in societal impact

LAHORE - In a compelling address at the Lahore Garrison University’s two-day conference on Frontiers in Applied Biological Sciences on Wednesday, Caretaker Punjab Health Minister Professor Dr. Javed Akram emphasized the pivotal role of research in societal impact. He underscored the importance of collaboration between academia and industry, particularly in the vast field of biological sciences. Dr. Akram highlighted the urgency for Pakistan to focus on biotechnology, expressing concern over the absence of a single biotechnology plant in the country compared to China’s 3,000 facilities. Propelled by the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi, Dr. Akram revealed plans to establish biotechnology parks in Pakistan. Anticipating Pakistan becoming the world’s third-largest country in population within two decades, Dr. Akram emphasized the need for progress in gene editing and improving lab skills.