Minister says women’s empowerment to overcome existing social challenges

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Ma­dad Ali Sindhi has increased the quota for women from 33% to 40% in the Prime Minister’s Youth Skills Development Pro­gramme (PMYSDP). He made these directions while chairing the 1st Meeting of the Steering Committee of the Prime Min­ister’s Youth Skills Develop­ment Programme (PMYSDP) by NAVTTC on Wednesday. He said that women’s empower­ment is a crucial milestone that needs to be prioritised if we want Pakistan to overcome the existing social challenges.

Similarly, he ordered that all differently abled students to be given seats irrespective of any quotas set. He also ordered the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) to arrange accommodation for them in major cities to facilitate them. Madad Ali Sindhi said that technical training can become the backbone of the economy of Paki­stan. He said that it is imperative that we harness the full potential of the youth of Pakistan. He ap­preciated the sheer scale of the Prime Minister’s Youth Skills De­velopment Programme (PMYS­DP) and said that effective and practical implementation of this programme can yield extremely positive results. Madad said that all institutions that will be part­nered with under the Prime Min­ister’s Youth Skills Development Programme (PMYSDP) should be strictly scrutinised to meet the set standards. He appreciated the involvement of E&Y and KPMG as third-party auditors to ensure swift accountability. Madad said that NAVTTC’s work has been practical and has made a signifi­cant difference. He appreciated the ongoing projects of NAVTTC and its reach to underdevel­oped regions of the country. ED NAVTTC told the Federal Minister that the current Prime Minister’s Youth Skills Development Pro­gramme’s costs approximately Rs. 10b. He said that under this pro­gramme 161k youth have been trained so far. Out of which 96k have received hi-tech training and 64k have received conventional training. He further briefed the minister that this trained work­force has an employment rate of 71%, adding out of the total trained students, 42k were wom­en. The minister was apprised of the provincial breakdown as be­ing 67k from Punjab, 20K from KPK, 38K from Sindh, 12K from Baluchistan and 22K from the federal capital. Madad Ali Sindhi was further briefed about the components of the Prime Minis­ter’s Youth Skills Development Programme. He said that under the name of Hunar Ablagh, 16,000 students will be given training in High-Tech / IT Technologies.